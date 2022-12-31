Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 5:04AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
CCA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Saturday to 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snow
looks to occur on Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.