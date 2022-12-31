Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 5:04AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

CCA

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

with isolated amounts around 10 inches

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snow looks to occur this

morning, then again on Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.