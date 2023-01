Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 10:41PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches around Pinedale, and additional accumulations of 4 to 7

inches across southern Lincoln County, including around

Kemmerer. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.