Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 1:18AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes

including over Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.