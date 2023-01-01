Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 1:18AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.