Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 1:51AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.