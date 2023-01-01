Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 1:51AM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Conner Summit, City of Rocks NR, Albion, and Almo.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Breezy winds will
lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

