Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:57PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Higher amounts up to 6 inches across southern portions
of the Wyoming Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes
including over Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.