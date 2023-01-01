Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:57PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.