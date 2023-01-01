Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.