Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 9:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.