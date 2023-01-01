Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:13PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below
6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Holbrook Summit, Treasureton Summit,
Emigration Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border
Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

