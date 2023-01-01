Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:21AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Breezy winds will

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.