Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:21AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…The threat of heavy snow has ended with light to moderate
snow expected at times throughout the day. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.