Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:21AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…The threat of heavy snow has ended with light to moderate

snow expected at times throughout the day. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.