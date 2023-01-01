Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 9:21 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:21AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…The threat of heavy snow has ended with light to moderate
snow expected at times throughout the day. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content