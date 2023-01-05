Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 1:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Accumulations of 3 to 6
inches across the mountains and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.
* WHERE…Western Wyoming. Highest amounts are expected across the
Salt and Wyoming Ranges and adjacent foothills.
* WHEN…Through Friday Night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes could be slick with
snowfall. Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers should
be aware of snowfall in the forecast. Please monitor the
Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.