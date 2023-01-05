Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 9:04AM MST until January 6 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,

except 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.