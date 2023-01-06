Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 1:58PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Additional accumulations of

less than an inch across most areas with 1 to 3 inches possible

in the higher terrain along and south of I-80. Gusty winds of 25

to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest and South-central Wyoming including along

Interstate 80.

* WHEN…Through this Evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty winds could lead to blowing

snow, reduced visibility and slick travel across southern

Wyoming, including along Interstate 80.