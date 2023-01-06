Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 1:58PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Additional accumulations of

1 to 3 inches across the mountains and less than an inch in the

valleys.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming. Highest amounts are expected across the

Salt and Wyoming Ranges and adjacent foothills.

* WHEN…Through this Evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes could be slick with

snowfall. Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers should

be aware of snowfall in the forecast. Please monitor the

Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.