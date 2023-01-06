Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 4:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of light to moderate is slowly moving across portions of
the South Hills, Magic Valley and Lower Snake Plain. We are seeing
light, but slushy accumulations occurring…especially along the
84/86 corridor from Pocatello westward. Total accumulations
anywhere from a Trace to 3 inches are possible in this area. With
temperatures hovering in the 30 to 35 degree range, we are seeing
a wide range of road conditions. Some areas are wet, but some
stretches of roads are slushy or snowcovered…especially where
temperatures are colder and or snowfall is heavier. We should see
improving conditions later this morning as this band moves out and
temperatures warm up.