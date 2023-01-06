Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 4:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A band of light to moderate is slowly moving across portions of the South Hills, Magic Valley and Lower Snake Plain. We are seeing light, but slushy accumulations occurring…especially along the 84/86 corridor from Pocatello westward. Total accumulations anywhere from a Trace to 3 inches are possible in this area. With temperatures hovering in the 30 to 35 degree range, we are seeing a wide range of road conditions. Some areas are wet, but some stretches of roads are slushy or snowcovered…especially where temperatures are colder and or snowfall is heavier. We should see improving conditions later this morning as this band moves out and temperatures warm up.

