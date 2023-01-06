Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 5:24AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Accumulations of less than an
inch across most areas with 1 to 3 inches possible along and
south of I-80. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest and South-central Wyoming including along
Interstate 80.
* WHEN…Tonight through Friday Evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty winds could lead to blowing
snow, reduced visibility and slick travel across southern
Wyoming, including along Interstate 80.