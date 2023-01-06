Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 5:24AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Accumulations of 3 to 6
inches across the mountains and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming. Highest amounts are expected across the
Salt and Wyoming Ranges and adjacent foothills.

* WHEN…Through Friday Night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes could be slick with
snowfall. Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers should
be aware of snowfall in the forecast. Please monitor the
Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.

