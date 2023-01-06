Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:42AM MST until January 6 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,

except up to 9 inches at or above pass level.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.