Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:42AM MST until January 6 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches in

the valleys, with up to 7 inches at or above pass level.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

This includes Malad, Border, Geneva, Georgetown, Fish Creek,

Pine Creek, Holbrook and Sweetzer Summits.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.