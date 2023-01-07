Special Weather Statement issued January 7 at 8:07PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Patchy dense fog with visibility below 1/4 mile was noted on webcams

along Highway 20 from Telegraph Hill to the INL Puzzle.

Motorists traveling through this region this evening should be

prepared to slow down when encountering significantly reduced

visibility and slick roads.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Atomic City, Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Southwest Inl,

Butte City, Coxs Well Airport, East Butte and Big Southern Butte.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are

driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.