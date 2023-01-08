Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

While snow will continue through late tonight, a more robust push of

moisture will arrive across the southern and eastern highlands early

Monday afternoon. Snow will reach eastern Idaho between 11 AM and

2 PM MST Monday, with the bulk of precipitation wrapping up

shortly after midnight Monday night. Current snowfall totals look

to range 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible above

pass level, especially for the Bear River Range. After a brief

lull Tuesday morning, a few additional inches of accumulation are

possible late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

There remains some uncertainty as forecast guidance has trended

higher regarding snowfall amounts for this area. Stay tuned for

future forecast updates. Commuters should be prepared for slick

roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon

through Wednesday.