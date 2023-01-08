Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
While snow will continue through late tonight, a more robust push of
moisture will arrive across the southern and eastern highlands early
Monday afternoon. Snow will reach eastern Idaho between 11 AM and
2 PM MST Monday, with the bulk of precipitation wrapping up
shortly after midnight Monday night. Current snowfall totals look
to range 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible above
pass level, especially for the Bear River Range. After a brief
lull Tuesday morning, a few additional inches of accumulation are
possible late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
There remains some uncertainty as forecast guidance has trended
higher regarding snowfall amounts for this area. Stay tuned for
future forecast updates. Commuters should be prepared for slick
roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon
through Wednesday.