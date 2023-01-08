Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
While snow will continue through late tonight, a more robust push of
moisture will arrive Monday morning. Snow will reach the central
Idaho mountains between 8 AM and 11 AM MST Monday, with the bulk
of precipitation wrapping up by midnight Monday night. Current
snowfall totals look to range 3 to 6 inches with locally higher
amounts possible above pass level. Additional light accumulations
will also be possible Tuesday afternoon.
There remains some uncertainty as forecast guidance has trended
lower regarding snowfall amounts for central Idaho. Stay tuned for
future forecast updates. Commuters should be prepared for slick
roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions Monday and
Tuesday.