Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

While snow will continue through late tonight, a more robust push of

moisture will arrive Monday morning. Snow will reach the central

Idaho mountains between 8 AM and 11 AM MST Monday, with the bulk

of precipitation wrapping up by midnight Monday night. Current

snowfall totals look to range 3 to 6 inches with locally higher

amounts possible above pass level. Additional light accumulations

will also be possible Tuesday afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty as forecast guidance has trended

lower regarding snowfall amounts for central Idaho. Stay tuned for

future forecast updates. Commuters should be prepared for slick

roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions Monday and

Tuesday.