Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:25PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 11 inches,

except 5 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and

Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.