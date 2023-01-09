Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:25PM MST until January 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.