Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:25PM MST until January 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.