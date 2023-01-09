Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:32PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest
wind occasionally gusting 15 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions. The wintry conditions
could impact commuter travel, especially Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly higher totals are possible along
the foothills of the Teton Range. The heaviest snow is likely to
fall between 6 PM Monday and 6 AM Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

