Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:32PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest

wind occasionally gusting 15 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions. The wintry conditions

could impact commuter travel, especially Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly higher totals are possible along

the foothills of the Teton Range. The heaviest snow is likely to

fall between 6 PM Monday and 6 AM Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.