Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:32PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally
higher amounts in the Teton Range, along the crest of the Wind
River Range, and in southwest Yellowstone National Park. West
wind gusting 35 to 45 mph over ridgetops and exposed areas.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. The wintry
conditions could impact commuter travel, especially Tuesday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lesser snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are
expected in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone
National Park.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.