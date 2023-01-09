Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:32PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally

higher amounts in the Teton Range, along the crest of the Wind

River Range, and in southwest Yellowstone National Park. West

wind gusting 35 to 45 mph over ridgetops and exposed areas.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. The wintry

conditions could impact commuter travel, especially Tuesday

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lesser snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are

expected in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone

National Park.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.