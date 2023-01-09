Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:32PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Southwest
wind occasionally gusting 10 to 20 mph.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions. The wintry conditions
could impact commuter travel, especially Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly higher totals are possible along
the eastern foothills around Star Valley Ranch. The heaviest
snow is likely to fall between 6 PM Monday and 6 AM Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
