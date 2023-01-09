Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:33AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions. The wintry

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.