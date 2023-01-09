Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:33AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with locally higher amounts for the highest peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. The
wintry conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.