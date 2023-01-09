Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:19PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

below 5500 and 5 to 11 inches across ridge tops and mountain

passes.

* WHERE…Monida Pass and Malad Summit, including Spencer and

Malad.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.