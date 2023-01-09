Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:19PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
below 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches across ridge tops and
mountain passes. Winds gusting to 30 mph at times over ridge
tops creating areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…South central highlands from Malta east to Soda Springs
and north to Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

