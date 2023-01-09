Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:19PM MST until January 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow tapering off through the evening. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph across
ridge tops at times creating areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Shoshone north through Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.