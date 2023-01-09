Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:00PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 6000 feet with 5 to 9 inches possible above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Southern and eastern mountains from Malta east to
Montpelier and north through Island Park and Spencer.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.