Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:00PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow through the evening, then tapering
off overnight. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch in
the Mud Lake, Arco, and Mackay regions with 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation possible from Idaho Falls to St Anthony.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake, Arco, and Mackay.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.