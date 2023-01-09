Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:00PM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow through the evening, then tapering

off overnight. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch in

the Mud Lake, Arco, and Mackay regions with 1 to 3 inches of

accumulation possible from Idaho Falls to St Anthony.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake, Arco, and Mackay.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.