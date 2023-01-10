Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall. Total snowfall between 4 and
8 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre, Western Wind River, and the Salt
and Wyoming Mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will likely
occur between 10 PM tonight and 10 AM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Teton Mountains could receive 12 to 14
inches on the higher peaks. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.

