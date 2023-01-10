Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to briefly moderate snow. Total snowfall between 2
and 4 inches.
* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin, and southern Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is
expected between 8 PM tonight and 4 AM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The bulk of the snow will end between 4 AM
and 9 AM Wednesday.