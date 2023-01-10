Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:50 PM

Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to briefly moderate snow. Total snowfall between 2
and 4 inches.

* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin, and southern Lincoln
County.

* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is
expected between 8 PM tonight and 4 AM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The bulk of the snow will end between 4 AM
and 9 AM Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content