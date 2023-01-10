Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to briefly moderate snow. Total snowfall between 1

and 3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will likely

occur between 10 PM tonight and 10 AM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.