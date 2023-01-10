Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 5:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 522 PM MST, a band of snow was located along a line extending

from near Picabo to near Minidoka to 8 miles southeast of Almo.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Webcams indicated areas of

moderate snow with visibility temporarily reduced to 1/2 to 1/4 mile

at times. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho this evening

should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions and be

ready to slow down!

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,

Heyburn, Arco, McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Lake

Walcott, Neeley, Terreton, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Picabo,

American Falls Reservoir and Chubbuck.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider

delaying travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one half a mile in this band of snow. If you

are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor

local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further

statements.