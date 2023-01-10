Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 5:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 522 PM MST, a band of snow was located along a line extending
from near Picabo to near Minidoka to 8 miles southeast of Almo.
Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Webcams indicated areas of
moderate snow with visibility temporarily reduced to 1/2 to 1/4 mile
at times. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho this evening
should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions and be
ready to slow down!
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,
Heyburn, Arco, McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Lake
Walcott, Neeley, Terreton, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Picabo,
American Falls Reservoir and Chubbuck.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this band. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider
delaying travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.
Visibilities are below one half a mile in this band of snow. If you
are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.