Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 7:12PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 707 PM MST, a band of moderate snow and lower valley rain was

located along a line extending from near Central Inl to near

Portneuf Gap to 6 miles northeast of Snowville. Movement was east at

35 mph. Moderate snow has been observed along this band from Carey

to Arco and across the southern mountains. A mix of rain and snow

has been observed along the Interstate 86 corridor east of Yale.

Visibility has been reduced to a half to a quarter mile at times

within this band.

Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho this evening should be

prepared for adverse winter driving conditions this evening and be

ready to slow down when encountering snow covered roads.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,

Rigby, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Arco, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Terreton and Lorenzo.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour in this band.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying

travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor

local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further

statements.