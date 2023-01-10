Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 10:00PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.