Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 1:22PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Bear River range of mountains, including Emigration
Summit on State Route 36.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.