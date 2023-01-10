Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Published 4:13 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:13PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Sow accumulations of 8
to 13 inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content