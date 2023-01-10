Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches

below 6000 feet and 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Southern and eastern mountains from Malad Summit to

Georgetown and north through Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.