January 11, 2023 6:36 AM
Published 10:00 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches
below 6000 feet and 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Southern and eastern mountains from Malad Summit to
Georgetown and north through Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

