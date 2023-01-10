Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches
below 6000 feet and 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Southern and eastern mountains from Malad Summit to
Georgetown and north through Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.