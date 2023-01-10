Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 1:22PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches,

except 2 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan

Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.