Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 1:22PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches,
except 2 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan
Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.