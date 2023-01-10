Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 1:39AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Expect a break this afternoon before another round
arrives tonight and lasts into Wednesday. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are likely today. Another 2 to 6
inches is possible tonight with up to a foot possible on ridge
tops and elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.