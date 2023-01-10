Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with the highest total near the southern portions of the valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions. The wintry conditions

could impact commuter travel this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.